LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/29/2020

Today, some rain showers with gusty winds. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s … some 70s for locations that do see sunshine. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts… especially near Lake Superior.



Tonight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.