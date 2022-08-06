Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.