LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/7/2021

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night and Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.