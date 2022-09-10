Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few inland spots could fall in the 40s (especially west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, more sunshine is possible across the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

