LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021

Today, clouds and sunshine. A rain shower or a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to northwest.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers are possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind turning south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.