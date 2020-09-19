LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/19/2020

Today, a few rain showers are possible east of Marquette and Escanaba. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine with some wind. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, around 40 in some inland spots. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatuers will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.