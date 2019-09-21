LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2019

Saturday, clouds and at time some sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

