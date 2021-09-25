LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny with a few possible rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.