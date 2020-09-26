LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/26/2020

Today, areas of fog. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. A slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind becoming south to southwest 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatuers will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, rain/snow mix, or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.