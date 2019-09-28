LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/28/2019



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear early. Increasing clouds overnight. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, a few 30s inland, around 50 near Lake Superior. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 50s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MP H with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.