Today, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). Light and variable.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s.