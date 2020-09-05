LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/5/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatuers will be in the 50s to around 60, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.