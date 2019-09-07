LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/7/2019

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland where patchy frost will be possible, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH.

