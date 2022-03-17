Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light and variable wind.



Next week, temperatures will be turning colder, and some rain or snow can’t be ruled out Tuesday and Wednesday.