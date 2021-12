STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 340 PM EST SUN DEC 26 2021 /240 PM CST SUN DEC 26 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WET SNOW IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE UPPER PENINSULA TONIGHT AND MONDAY... TONIGHT...CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY LATE. LOWS 15 TO 24. MONDAY...CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY THEN A CHANCE OF DRIZZLE OR FREEZING DRIZZLE DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 30 TO 36. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW IN THE EVENING. LOWS 12 TO 18 EXCEPT AROUND 6 INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 26 TO 32. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. SNOW. LOWS 18 TO 24 EXCEPT 12 TO 18 INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 22 TO 30. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 8 EXCEPT 4 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS AROUND 18. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 TO 12 EXCEPT ZERO TO 6 ABOVE INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 18 TO 24.