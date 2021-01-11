LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2021

Tonight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s to around 30 right along the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, cloudy with snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.