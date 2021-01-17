LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2021

Tonight, lake effect snow showers and possible freezing drizzle. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Some gusty winds. Low temperature will be in the teens to around 20, single digits for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to northwest.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures west inland of Marquette). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.