LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/19/2020

Tonight, some lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts late.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night and Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.