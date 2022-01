STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 358 PM EST SUN JAN 30 2022 /258 PM CST SUN JAN 30 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY...THEN SOME CLEARING LATE FROM THE SOUTHWEST. SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EVENING EAST OF MARQUETTE AND SCATTERED EVENING FLURRIES ELSEWHERE. LOWS 4 TO 13...COLDEST EAST.. MONDAY...WARMER. BECOMING BLUSTERY IN THE AFTERNOON. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. HIGHS 25 TO 30. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY...WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW NEAR THE GREAT LAKES EAST. LOWS 22 TO 28. TUESDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW NORTH AND EAST...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE MORNING EAST HALF. HIGHS 32 TO 38. TUESDAY NIGHT...TURNING COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY WEST AND NORTH. LOWS 2 BELOW TO 15 ABOVE...COLDEST WEST INTERIOR. WEDNESDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 6 TO 19 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. THURSDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTH WIND SNOWBELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 12 BELOW TO 5 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 3 TO 13 ABOVE.