LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/31/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Light north to northeast wind.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, some lake effect snow showers closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, some lake effect snow showers in the morning closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, some clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming west to northwest and increasing 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens in the Eastern U.P. and right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.