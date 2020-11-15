LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/15/2020

Tonight, snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clouds. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts .

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming south to southeast.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.