LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/22/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to southwest late.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.