LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/28/2021

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.