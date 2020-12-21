LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/20/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of light wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with snow and a possible rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts becoming west to northwest late.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow and a possible rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. Turning much colder. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). At or below zero wind chills are possible. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. At or below zero wind chills are possible. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night (Christmas Eve), mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the Great Lakes. Very low wind chills possible. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday (Christmas Day), lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night (Christmas Night), lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.