LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2021

Today, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. Wintry mix or rain can’t be ruled out near Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast to east to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Wintry mix, light rain, or light freezing rain can’t be ruled out. The snow or precipitation may stop at times in some U.P. areas. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, snow showers becoming lake effect snow showers by the afternoon. Windy (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and right along Lake Superior). Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above to the teens near the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Middle to end of this upcoming week, some snow is possible with moderating temperatures.