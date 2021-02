LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 419 PM EST SUN FEB 7 2021 /319 PM CST SUN FEB 7 2021/ ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF UPPER MICHIGAN TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE COPPER COUNTRY THROUGH MONDAY... TONIGHT...CONTINUED VERY COLD. BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED IN THE COPPER COUNTRY AND ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE EAST OF GRAND MARAIS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE TEENS BELOW ZERO...EXCEPT SLIGHTLY WARMER ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND EAST. WIND CHILL VALUES 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO...LOWEST WEST HALF. MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...CONTINUED VERY COLD. PARTLY CLOUDY... EXCEPT CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED IN THE COPPER COUNTRY...AND POSSIBLE ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE EAST OF GRAND MARAIS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE TEENS BELOW ZERO...SLIGHTLY WARMER ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND EAST. MORNING WIND CHILL VALUES 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO EACH DAY...LOWEST WEST HALF.. HIGHS EACH DAY IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO WEST AND CENTRAL...AND IN THE LOW TEENS SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND REMAINING COLD. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. LOWS ZERO BELOW TO 13 BELOW...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE WEST HALF THURSDAY MORNING. HIGHS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO WEST...AND IN THE LOW TO MID TEENS CENTRAL AND EAST. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BECOMING VERY COLD AGAIN. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT BELTS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE SINGLE DIGITS BELOW ZERO...COLDEST WEST. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE WEST HALF FRIDAY MORNING. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO.