STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 354 PM EDT SUN MAR 13 2022 /254 PM CDT SUN MAR 13 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS THIS EVENING...THEN A CHANCE OF SNOW LATE SOUTHWEST. LOWS MAINLY IN THE TEENS...EXCEPT 20 TO 25 FAR SOUTH CENTRAL. MONDAY...SNOW LIKELY SOUTH CENTRAL...THEN SNOW ENDING WITH PARTIAL CLEARING FROM THE WEST IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 30 TO 36...EXCEPT 25 TO 30 FOR THE KEWEENAW. MONDAY NIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 8 TO 16 ABOVE. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 36 TO 42. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 24 TO 30. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 42 TO 48. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 30 TO 36. HIGHS 36 TO 42. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 24 TO 30. HIGHS 36 TO 42.