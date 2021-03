LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/14/2021

Today, becoming sunny by the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming southwest late.