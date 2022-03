STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 433 PM EDT SUN MAR 20 2022 TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR IN THE EVENING...THEN INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S...EXCEPT A FEW LOWER 30S FAR WEST. MONDAY...FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW IN THE MORNING THEN RAIN LIKELY WEST AND CENTRAL. CLOUDY. HIGHS 32 TO 42. MONDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SLEET OR RAIN AT TIMES...MAINLY WEST AND CENTRAL. CLOUDY. LOWS 21 TO 32...WARMEST WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND RAIN. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE MID 30S. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN. LOWS 23 TO 30. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. WET SNOW...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH FREEZING RAIN AT TIMES EARLY. BREEZY. HIGHS 29 TO 36. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW. LOWS MAINLY IN THE 20S. HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 30S. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 16 TO 28. HIGHS 36 TO 44.