STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 348 PM EDT SUN MAR 27 2022 /248 PM CDT SUN MAR 27 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR EAST OF MARQUETTE THROUGH THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR SOUTH AND WEST...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE EAST. LOWS NEAR ZERO TO 11...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. HIGHS 21 TO 32. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 4 BELOW TO 11 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR THE LAKE SHORES AND SOUTH. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS THE 30S. TUESDAY NIGHT...A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, AND SLEET BECOMING LIKELY LATE. LOWS IN THE MID 20S. WEDNESDAY...A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, RAIN, AND SLEET. BREEZY. HIGHS 34 TO 42. THURSDAY...BREEZY. WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW. LOWS 26 TO 36. HIGHS 35 TO 41. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 20S. HIGHS 30 TO 36.