LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/12/2020

Tonight, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix, a wintry mix or rain east of Marquette and closer to Lake Michigan. The snow could be heavy at times. Windy. Lakeshore flooding is possible along some shorelines of Lake Superior. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with the coldest temperatures west of Marquette. North to northeast wind increasing to 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, snow, a wintry mix or rain in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan. The snow could be heavy at times. Windy with strong winds near Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Lakeshore flooding is possible along some shorelines of Lake Superior. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. North wind 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 45 to 55 MPH, the highest wind gusts will be near Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Monday night, snow and wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH higher gusts.



Tuesday night, snow showers and some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, the coldest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.