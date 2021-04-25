LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/25/2021

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of wintry precipitation (especially west of Marquette). Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, cloudy with rain and wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in some higher terrain areas west of Marquette. Near steady temperatures in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 near Lake Superior to the 50s to around 60 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. Wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in some higher terrain areas west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some gusty winds.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.