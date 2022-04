STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 409 PM EDT SUN APR 3 2022 /309 PM CDT SUN APR 3 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY IN EVENING THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT. PATCHY FOG CENTRAL AND EAST. CHANCE OF SNOW HIGHEST WEST AND SOUTH-CENTRAL AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 26 TO 31. MONDAY...CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG EARLY. CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW MAINLY SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 36 TO 42...UPPER 40S FAR INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY...PARTLY CLOUDY WEST. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW IN THE EVENING EAST. LOWS 26 TO 31. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 42 TO 48. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCES FOR RAIN BUILDS WEST TO EAST LATE. LOWS 30 TO 36. WEDNESDAY...RAIN...LOCALIZED SNOW WEST...SLIGHT CHANCE OF FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 37 TO 42 WEST AND NORTH-CENTRAL...41 TO 46 SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. THURSDAY...BREEZY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. RAIN AND LOCALIZED SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 30. HIGHS 33 TO 38 WEST AND NORTH-CENTRAL...38 TO 43 SOUTH-CENTRAL AND EAST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS. DECREASING CHANCES OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS BY EVENING. LOWS 24 TO 30. HIGHS 30 TO 38.