LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/5/2020

Tonight, increasing clouds late. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 20s for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Light south to southwest wind.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of a rain/snow mix early, then a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, the mildest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Winds turning west 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night and Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures at night will be in the 20s to around 30. High temperatures during the day will be in the 30s and 40s with the coldest temperatures near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.