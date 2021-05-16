LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/16/2021

Tonight, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range around 40 near Lake Michigan to around 50 near Lake Superior. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from around 70 or the 70s in the Eastern U.P. to around 80 or the 80s for inland areas west of Marquette. Temperatures will be locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some spots could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast to east to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.