LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/17/2020

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. Highest rain chances and the heavier rain will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with rain showers. Highest rain chances and the heavier rain will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. Gusty winds. HIgh temperatures will be in the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a few rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, clearing skies. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 40s in the Eastern U.P. to the 50s in the Western U.P. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.