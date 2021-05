LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/2/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 345 PM EDT SUN MAY 2 2021 /245 PM CDT SUN MAY 2 2021/ TONIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY FAR SOUTH CENTRAL...OTHERWISE A CHANCE OF SHOWERS NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 37 TO 47. MONDAY...CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY EAST. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS ELSEWHERE. HIGHS 44 TO 54...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...MAINLY EAST. LOWS IN THE 30S. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 42 TO 52. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 25 TO 35. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 48 TO 56. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 26 TO 36. HIGHS 48 TO 56. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 37 TO 34. HIGHS 43 TO 53.