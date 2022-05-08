Tonight, a slight chance of rain west of Marquette. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, windy. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy (especially in the evening). Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s away from Lake Michigan. The warmest temperatures will be along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.