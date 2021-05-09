LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/9/2021

Overnight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s inland to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light south wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.