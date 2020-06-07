LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2020

Tonight, a few rain showers early on, then clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some locations may fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny and hot with some wind. High temperatures will be around 90 or the 90s, locally cooler in the Eastern U.P., along Lake Michigan, and in some spots along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear and remaining warm. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler along Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts along Lake Superior.



Tuesday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Very warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, rain, possibly heavy rain. Some humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, on and off rain with gusty winds. Heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday night, on and off rain with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temepratures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light north wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

