STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 335 PM EDT SUN JUL 17 2022 /235 PM CDT SUN JUL 17 2022/ TONIGHT...ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY INTERIOR WEST...OTHERWISE MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 60. MONDAY...HOT AND HUMID. MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE. HIGHS 80 TO 93...WARMEST IN THE INTERIOR. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 62 TO 70. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 80 TO 90. WEDNESDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 58 TO 68. HIGHS 72 TO 80. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 56 TO 64. HIGHS 77 TO 83. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 56 TO 62. HIGHS 78 TO 84. $$ MZ