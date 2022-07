STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 315 PM EDT SUN JUL 24 2022 /215 PM CDT SUN JUL 24 2022/ TONIGHT...ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 46 TO 55. MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S, EXCEPT IN THE 60S ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORE EAST OF MARQUETTE. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 58. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80. TUESDAY NIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 78. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE MID 50S. HIGHS 66 TO 72. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. $$ NLY