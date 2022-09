STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 330 PM EDT SUN SEP 11 2022 /230 PM CDT SUN SEP 11 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 44 TO 58...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. MONDAY...CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST HALF. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS FAR SOUTH AND FAR EAST. HIGHS 63 TO 71. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WEST. DECREASING CLOUDS CENTRAL. MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS FAR EAST. LOWS 40 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST NEAR THE LAKESHORES AND FAR EAST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54 EXCEPT 42 TO 48 INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS WEST HALF. LOWS IN THE 40S EXCEPT LOW 50S BY THE LAKESHORES. HIGHS 66 TO 72. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS 66 TO 75. $$ WFO MQT