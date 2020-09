LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/6/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 353 PM EDT SUN SEP 6 2020 /253 PM CDT SUN SEP 6 2020/ WIND ADVISORY EARLY THROUGH MID MORNING MONDAY FOR THE KEWEENAW... BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT AND LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR THE SHORELINE AND COMMUNITIES ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN IN EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN TONIGHT... LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR ALGER AND LUCE COUNTIES MONDAY... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH MIDNIGHT. LOWS 48 TO 54. LABOR DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. HIGHS 54 TO 60. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 40 TO 48...EXCEPT 36 TO 40 INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...CLOUDY. RAIN BECOMING LIKELY SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST...WITH A CHANCE OF WEST. HIGHS 48 TO 54. TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN...BECOMING LIKELY LATE CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 42 TO 48...EXCEPT IN THE MID 30S INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS 48 TO 54. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST EARLY ACROSS THE INTERIOR WEST. LOWS 40 TO 48 NEAR THE SHORELINE OF THE GREAT LAKES...ELSEWHERE 30 TO 40...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS AROUND 60. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 42 TO 48...EXCEPT 35 TO 42 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.