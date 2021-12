LOCAL 3 SUNDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 338 PM EST SUN DEC 5 2021 /238 PM CST SUN DEC 5 2021/ ...WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT INTO TONIGHT FOR ALL OF UPPER MICHIGAN AND EXTENDING INTO MONDAY FOR WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES FOR PORTIONS OF UPPER MICHIGAN ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... TONIGHT...SNOW...HEAVY AT TIMES WITH AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW...ESPECIALLY IN THE WEST. LOWS 19 TO 28. MONDAY...BLUSTERY WITH SNOW SHOWERS AND AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. EARLY HIGHS 22 TO 31...WITH TEMPERATURES THEN FALLING THROUGHOUT THE DAY INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. .MONDAY NIGHT...COLD. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. LOWS 8 BELOW TO ZERO INTERIOR WEST AND ZERO TO 12 ABOVE EAST AND BY THE LAKESHORES. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. HIGHS 11 TO 19. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS PRIMARILY IN THE NORTH. LOWS 5 BELOW TO 2 ABOVE IN THE INTERIOR WEST AND 2 ABOVE TO 12 EAST AND BY THE LAKESHORES. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE EAST. HIGHS 18 TO 26. THURSDAY...CLOUDY WITH SNOW LIKELY. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS TO TEENS. HIGHS IN THE 30S. FRIDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. HIGHS IN THE 30S.