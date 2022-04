STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 448 PM EDT SUN APR 10 2022 /348 PM CDT SUN APR 10 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA ON MONDAY... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 34 TO 39. MONDAY...WINDY...ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EARLY FAR WEST AND A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS EARLY FAR EAST. OTHERWISE...MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE MORNING...THEN CLEARING. HIGHS 44 TO 57...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. MONDAY NIGHT...A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE EVENING WEST AND CENTRAL. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS AROUND 30. TUESDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS WEST TO SOUTH CENTRAL LATE. HIGHS 45 TO 57...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. TUESDAY NIGHT...BREEZY. RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 36 TO 42. WEDNESDAY...BREEZY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS 42 TO 54...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. THURSDAY...WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. THE RAIN SHOWERS WILL MIX WITH SNOW WEST. LOWS 29 TO 36. HIGHS 38 TO 46. FRIDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 20 TO 30...COOLEST WEST. HIGHS 34 TO 42...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL.