STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 336 PM EDT SUN MAY 15 2022 /236 PM CDT SUN MAY 15 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED RAIN SHOWERS IN THE EVENING. LOWS IN THE 40S. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS FROM THE MID 50S TO MID 60S...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. COOLER TEMPS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MONDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 34 TO 42. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 54 TO 60. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 36 TO 42. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 60 TO 66. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S. FRIDAY...BREEZY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S. HIGHS 60 TO 66. $$ TDUD