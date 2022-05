STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 338 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022 /238 PM CDT SUN MAY 22 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW EARLY EVENING SHOWERS CENTRAL. OTHERWISE, BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR WITH WIDESPREAD FROST OVERNIGHT. LOWS 26 TO 37...COOLEST OVER THE INTERIOR. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 55 TO 65...COOLEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES SHORELINES. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FROST CENTRAL. LOWS 34 TO 41. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS MOSTLY IN THE 60S. TUESDAY NIGHT...BECOMING CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE INTERIOR WEST HALF. LOWS 40 TO 46. WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 40S. HIGHS IN THE 50S. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 38 TO 47. HIGHS IN THE 60S, EXCEPT IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORE AND EAST.