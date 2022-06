STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 359 PM EDT SUN JUN 19 2022 /259 PM CDT SUN JUN 19 2022/ ...VERY HOT MONDAY...HEAT ADVISORY MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR PARTS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR, EXCEPT MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF OF THE U.P. LOWS 52 TO 60 EAST HALF...60 TO 71 WEST HALF. MONDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY WITH RECORD TO NEAR RECORD HEAT. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST EARLY. HIGHS IN THE 90S, EXCEPT 75 TO 85 EASTERN THIRD OF THE U.P. AND NORTHERN KEWEENAW. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 60 TO 72. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 82 TO 95. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 60. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. THURSDAY...CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 78 TO 84. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84.