LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/12/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Today, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, cloudy with some snow. Near steady temperatures in the teens. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, some snow in the morning. Clouds and some sunshine in the afternoon with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland spots could fall into the single digits. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"